Friday Weather on the go: Storms possible today and tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Gulf moisture will continue to come into the area today and into the start of the weekend.

With high pressure continuing to stay in the area and slowly moving north mixed with Gulf moisture, we will see another chance for showers and storms today.

As of right now, it looks like storms will stay isolated but will have the treat of strong outflow winds.

The chance for showers and storms will increase after Noon, but our best window of opportunity to see activity will be between 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

High pressure will continue to warm the borderland up, and some areas will reach triple digits this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 101°, which is 5° above average.

Today’s record high is 109° and was set back in 1960. So our forecast high would be 8° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 100°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 107° and was set back in 1989. So our forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

Our Fourth of July will continue to hold the chance for hot afternoon highs and storm chances.

In fact, our best chance to see scattered storms will be tomorrow afternoon and evening.

The same storm threat of strong outflow winds will continue to be our biggest threat.

So, plan on the chance of a soggy Independence Day in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Looking ahead, high pressure will be very slow to move out of the area. So, expect forecast highs to reach or exceed the century mark until later next week.

Moisture will continue to come into the area, so we are tracking multiple days with more rain and storm chances in the forecast during this time as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.