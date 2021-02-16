Weather Authority Alert: Slow warming in the Borderland begins with rain chances

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Below average temperatures will remain in the forecast however the Borderland will be waking up to 10+ degrees warmer then Monday morning.

The cold arctic air that took over the Borderland will begin to move eastward today leaving us with warmer temperatures compared to Monday.

Temperature highs will rise into the 40s for the later afternoon hours before cooling down into the night.

Windy conditions are in the forecast with windspeeds expecting to reach 15-25 mph in the later afternoon after shifting from the southwest to the west.

Rain chances are in the forecast as the Borderland will see an increased amount of moisture in the atmosphere.

Thirty percent chances of rain is expected in both El Paso and Las Cruces with possible snow showers in mountainous areas.

Wednesday temperatures should finally reach highs in the 50s and drier conditions will be expected with only 10 percent chances of rain.

Clear conditions will return to the area by the end of the week as warming allows the region to see temperatures in the 70s by the weekend.

Above normal highs will remain in the rest of the forecast.