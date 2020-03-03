Weather Authority Alert: Showers and possible storms today; highs in the 50s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong storm system coming from the west will increase rain and storm chances across the borderland and give us more Winter-like temperatures.

We are already tracking showers across the borderland, and we are expecting widespread activity throughout the day.

There is, also, a chance for isolated thunderstorms that will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and small hail.

The amount of rainfall that we are expecting to see throughout the day will give the borderland pretty good rainfall totals.

Since the bulk of moisture from today’s system will come into El Paso County, we could see an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall total.

Meanwhile, Las Cruces could see a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall total.

As for snow chances it looks like Otero County in New Mexico, will see large amounts of snow accumulation. Most areas will see 2-6 inches, but some areas could see 12-18 inches.

A cold front associated with today’s storm system will cause us to cool down early on, meaning we will see our high temperature early in the day.

Make sure to dress warm and layer up today!

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 54° that we should see around 11 a.m. This will be 13° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the southeast and shift to the northeast in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Rain will linger across the area into Wednesday morning, and drier conditions return by the afternoon.

A warming trend will last into the first half of the weekend, when we are forecasting highs in the 70s.

