Weather Authority Alert: Severe storms possible today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Increased moisture coming into the borderland will increase rain and storm chances.

Today, we are expecting humid air to come in from the south that could produce possible severe storms.

This will all depend on how much we heat up this afternoon, and if we do that’s when we will see the chance for more severe storms.

Our biggest storm threats will be strong winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated storms.

If we don’t see daytime heating, we will still see the chance of widespread showers.

Our window of opportunity to see showers and/ or storms in El Paso will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

A cold front will come in today that will drops highs back to the 70s across the borderland.

We will, also, see a good amount of cloud cover that could prevent daytime heating to produce stronger storms.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 74° which is still 4° above average but a 7° drop from yesterday’s near record high of 81°.

By tomorrow, colder air will filter in from today’s cold front will will drop afternoon highs to the mid 60s.

As this colder air moves in it will also, pick up wind speeds to come from the NE at 15-25 mph and gusts 35 mph.

Rain chances will still linger into tomorrow morning as well, but storm potential will lower.

Conditions will clear up by Friday, but temperatures will stay below average and in the mid 60s.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.