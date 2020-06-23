Weather Authority Alert: Severe storms possible today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A backdoor cold front will push moisture into the area and will increase rain and storm chances across the area.

As moisture comes into the area, this cold front will create instability. Both of these factors mixed with the afternoon and evening heat, will give us the ingredients we need for storm chances to return.

Storm threats will be periods of persistent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, small hail, and outflow winds that could produce damaging winds.

As of right now, it looks like El Paso could see storm chances increase from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

This front won’t have much of an impact on our forecast highs as afternoon highs will flirt with triple digits today.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 99°, which is only 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 98°, which is also 2° above average.

By tomorrow, forecast highs look to return to triple digit ranges.

Rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast tomorrow as well, and we count out another round of possible severe storms.

Our storm threats tomorrow will be similar to today’s, but our chance to see any activity in El Paso will be lower than today as well.

Mositure will linger in the area until Thursday, so we can’t count out rain and storm chances just yet.

But, dry and westerly winds will return by the end of the workweek. This will contribute to another hot day that forecast highs will flirt with 105°.

Dry and hot conditions will last into the weekend as well, so prepare for the heat!

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.