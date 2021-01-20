Weather Authority Alert: Rain chances, cooler temperatures and overcast skies expected for Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Active weather continues into the middle of our week with rain chances increasing throughout Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 50s.

Moisture is building throughout the Borderland as low-pressure system from the west helps bring tropical conditions into the southwest.

Rain chances will increase from 20% to 40% Wednesday into Thursday. This will provide the region with much needed relief after seeing drought conditions for the last few months.

Although the rain chances will bring relief, Wednesday and Thursday’s rain will not bring the Borderland out of the extreme drought conditions it is currently under.

Temperatures will warm up quite a bit into the end of the week with highs reaching the 60s by Friday, lasting throughout the weekend into the start of next week.

Highs will drop back down into the upper 50s by Sunday with windy conditions expected the start of next week with a second system moving in the Borderland’s direction.