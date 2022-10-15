Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and t-showers. A cold front will shift the winds just past midnight, from the NE at 5-20 mph. The western slopes may experience stronger gusts. The low will be 60.

FORECAST: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert in anticipation of potentially strong t-showers, heavy rain, and a major drop in temperatures Sunday. On Sunday, a powerful low-pressure system moves over the Borderland. This will combine with a cold front to produce potentially strong t-showers that will bring the threat of heavy rainfall. Areas of localized flooding may be possible on Sunday, so do not drive into flooded roadways. Sunday’s high will be 70*, which may occur at midnight, with much of the day in the 60s. Monday will be even cooler with a high of 66. Expect mostly cloudy skies that will clear away that night leaving us in the 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 70. Wednesday will be sunny and 74. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 78. Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with a high of 81. The winds become gusty at times for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and 80.