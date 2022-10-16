A powerful Pacific low-pressure system arrived today causing several severe storms in southern New Mexico. A common theme of those storms has been heavy rain and quarter-size hail. I will keep the chance of strong storms and heavy rain in the forecast until midnight. After that, it’s all about the cold front that moves in for Monday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A powerful low-pressure system will sweep through southern New Mexico causing potentially strong t-showers. These storms have the potential to produce rapid, heavy rainfall that could flood streets quickly. Do not drive into flooded roadways. The chance of storms diminishes after midnight. In addition, a cold front will push in from the north and east. The NE winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. The low will be 50.

FORECAST: Monday will be even cooler with a high of 63. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few lingering, light rain showers mainly in the early morning hours. Monday’s high will be 62 with NE winds at 10-20 mph. By late Monday night, the clouds will slowly start to clear away leaving us with a very chilly 46 as a low Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 69. Wednesday will be sunny and 74. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 78. Friday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with a high of 81. The winds become gusty at times for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and 80. Sunday will be mostly sunny but windy with a high of 75. A cold front sweeps in on Monday bringing mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers, and a high of 65. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with chilly winds and a high of 59.