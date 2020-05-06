Weather Authority Alert: Possible triple digit highs followed by a strong cold front

Big drop in temperatures after forecasting 100 degrees Thursday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is on track to hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday, breaking the record high of 99 degrees and the record for the earliest occurrence of triple digit heat.

A back door cold front is on its way, which won’t allow to see record heat for too long.

In fact, this back door cold front is expected to knock afternoon highs to the low 80s and upper 70s across the region on Friday afternoon.

Winds are also expected to pick up to 35 mph and gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon, as a result of the cold front.

This is why a Weather Authority Alert has been issued, as we expect to see a dramatic drop in temperatures within 24 hours.

Make sure to tie down any front yard decorations along with trash and recycling bins.

