Weather Authority Alert: Possible triple digit day today, major temperature drop tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong high pressure system will cause a significant warm up today.

UPDATE: A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for West Texas and Southern New Mexico from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. as fire weather conditions will be critical. This includes El Paso and Las Cruces.

The Sun City is expecting its first 100° day of the year this afternoon!

So not only would this forecast high beat out today’s record high of 99° that was set back in 2009, but it would be the earliest the city has ever reached triple digits in recorded history!

The earliest that El Paso has ever registered a triple digit day was on May 8, 1989. So if we reach triple digits today, we would beat that record out by a day.

Other borderland areas are expecting highs ranging in the upper 90s to triple digits as well. In fact, forecast highs will run 10°-15° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 99°, which is 14° above average.

In Las Cruces, today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 2000. So, today’ record high would be this record out.

We would highly recommend avoiding any outdoor activity this afternoon and stay in cooled and shaded area.

Click here for signs of heat stress on your body and how to avoid heat related illness today.

Winds will come from the west at 15-25 mph and gusts at 35-40 mph.

So outdoor burning is highly discouraged today.

By tomorrow, a strong backdoor cold front will come into the area and will drop afternoon highs 15°-20°.

In fact, tomorrow’s forecast highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, meaning we will be below average.

This cold front will, also, act as a wind maker. So expect another day of Spring-like winds.

By the weekend, highs will be in the upper 80s and flirting with the 90s once again.

An upper level system will increase a slight chance for showers on Mother’s Day Sunday and early Monday. Showers will be light and isolated and storm chances still look low.

Looking ahead, we will be in the 90s throughout most of next week as well, so make sure to stay hydrated!

