Weather Authority Alert: Possible snow chances Tuesday

El Paso experienced strong winds and a chilly afternoon Monday, as our next storm system tracks our way.

This particular system is expected to bring wintry weather to the Borderland area Tuesday.

Cities west of Deming are expected to see two or more inches of snow, while cities east of Deming are expected to see less than an inch of snow.

This means El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to see possible snow chances and it may not stick to the ground. The timing of it all is mainly overnight and our best chance to see this frozen precip would be around 2am through 10am.

After the late morning hours, El Paso is expected to see a slight chance for a mix of rain and snow.

Strong winds will take over by the afternoon, creating a much colder evening.

Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Once Wednesday hits, our weather will clear and temperatures will begin to slowly warm.

Forecast for 01/25/2021

