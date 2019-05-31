Weather Authority Alert: Possible severe storms today across the borderland today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today.

Moist and unstable air will remain in the forecast today, meaning we are still tracking the possibility of severe storms.

Here is the what we are looking at for today:

If we don't see storm formation start around noon into 2 p.m. we will see the chances for these storms lower.

But if we do see storm formation around noon into 2 p.m. we could see storms start to come in around 5 p.m.

We have all the energy, unstable air, and moisture in our atmosphere to see storms. But we need a trigger, in this case would be a dry line. If we don't see this trigger come in, we will see our storm chances lower.

Most of the higher severe threats will stay to the east in Hudspeth, Oretro, and Culberson Counties.

Today's biggest storm threats look to be strong downburst winds and large hail. As of right now it looks

Here is a look at your rain and thunderstorm chances:

Today: A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see storms as early as 5 p.m. but as late as 10 p.m. depending on how early we see storm formations (if we see them at all).

Saturday: A 20% chance of scattered to wide spread showers. We will dry out around 2 p.m.

Sunday: A 20% chance of late evening storms, expected to spark up between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and storms. Morning and afternoon storms look to produce heavy rainfall.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and storms. Morning and afternoon storms look to produce heavy rainfall. If we continue to track heavy rainfall on this day, localized flooding could be an issue.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers in the morning, but we are expecting to dry out later Wednesday evening.

These are subject to change, so stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online for real time updates.