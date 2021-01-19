FOR BEST EXPERIENCE READ IN FULL SCREEN MODE. ZOOM IN AVAILABLE ON RIGHT BOTTOM CORNER.

Weather Authority Alert: Possible heavy rainfall Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast for 01/19/2021

A cold front brought strong winds to the Borderland area Tuesday along with light rain.

A low pressure system off the Baja California coast is pumping moisture into the Borderland area, which will increase rain chances through Thursday.

In fact, we are expecting possible heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, before drying out Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly through Thursday, before warming into the low 60s Friday. Strong winds are back in the forecast this weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header