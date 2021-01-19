Weather Authority Alert: Possible heavy rainfall Thursday

A cold front brought strong winds to the Borderland area Tuesday along with light rain.

A low pressure system off the Baja California coast is pumping moisture into the Borderland area, which will increase rain chances through Thursday.

In fact, we are expecting possible heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, before drying out Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly through Thursday, before warming into the low 60s Friday. Strong winds are back in the forecast this weekend.

