Weather Authority Alert: Possible coldest overnight low so far this season

El Paso once again topped out in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon, and is expected to dip to low 20s across the entire region overnight.

If El Paso hits the forecast 20° overnight low, this would be the coldest low so far this season.

Thankfully, the region will see a slow warming trend starting this weekend.

As a high pressure system settles over the area, afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low 60s for much of next week.

As of now, weather models are hinting at the possibility of snow next Saturday, December 12th.

But, because this is too far out of the forecasting period, it is still to early to put that in the forecast. I have gone ahead and put in a 10% chance of precip for both Thursday and Saturday. We will have a better idea of what is expected as we get closer to next weekend.

