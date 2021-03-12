Weather Authority Alert: Pacific system expected to bring strong winds and colder temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is anticipating the arrival of a strong Pacific system later this Friday that will drop temperature highs by 20 degrees into Saturday.

The combination of the Pacific system, north eastern cooling and gulf moisture will provided areas throughout Texas and the central U.S. with rain and even snow chances for the weekend.

El Paso and Las Cruces however, will remain clear and dry air from the southwest will continue to flow through the DMA.

Apon the arrival of the system, winds will begin to increase significantly Friday evening.

Windspeeds should reach 15-30 mph after midnight and throughout Saturday.

Temperatures highs will see a drop from the upper 70s Friday to the upper 50s come Saturday afternoon.

A windy and cooler weekend is expected.

Monday temperatures will warm up and winds will calm down.

The calm and warmer conditions will not last long as a second system will move in by the middle of the week providing another windy day.

Temperatures will then remain in the 70s throughout the rest of the week.