Weather Authority Alert: Nearly a week of triple digit days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-High pressure will act as a heater for the borderland, and heat up the borderland significantly for the next few days.

Forecast highs will be nearly 10° above average in most areas this afternoon and will reach triple digit marks once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 102°, which is 9° above average.

Today’s record high is 109° and was set back in 2014, so our forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

Winds will stay light throughout the day as they come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 101°, which is 8° above average.

Today’s record high is 105° and was set back in 2014, so our forecast high would be 4° shy of this.

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the north at 5-10 mph.

The heat we are tracking from this high pressure system could stick around throughout the rest of the week as well.

In fact our warming trend will continue into Friday and that is when temperatures are expected to peak with forecast highs nearing 105°.

We could reach Heat Advisory criteria on Friday, but it will be recommended to stay inside during our afternoon hours for the rest of the week.

Here are some tips for when afternoon highs start to heat up:

Stay indoors

Avoid being outdoors alone

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles

Eat small meals

Wear loose/light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks

Click here for signs of heat stress.

Looking ahead, conditions will stay mostly dry throughout the week. But, we could see some slight rain chances increase on Friday in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

