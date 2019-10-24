Weather Authority Alert: Nearly 20° below average Friday.

The Borderland is getting ready for a big drop in temperatures as a strong cold front dives into our area Thursday afternoon.

El Paso will see windy conditions Thursday morning into the evening hours as a cold front begins to push in Thursday, dropping our afternoon highs to the upper 60s.

The cold air will not settle in, until winds begin to die down, which will happen Friday.

Highs will drop to the upper 50s by Friday, putting us close to 20° degrees below average, which is 76° for this time of the year.

It is not just the afternoon highs we will have to worry about. Overnight lows will also be affected. In fact, this will be the time El Pasoans will feel the cold weather the most.

El Paso usually hits the overnight low around 5am, right when many people are getting ready for work or school.

Expect to see a cold morning Friday, with a forecast overnight low in the upper 30s, and then once again Saturday morning.

We will definitely be getting a taste of winter, so make sure to have your thicker jackets ready to go for the next few mornings.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued