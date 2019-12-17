Weather Authority Alert: Multiple days of hard freezes ahead, highs in the 40s today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cold and even freezing morning lows are expected across the borderland, ahead of a below average afternoon.

Cold air will continue to impact your morning as most areas of the borderland will wake up to freezing or close to freezing conditions.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mine throughout the day, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Today, cold air will settle across the borderland putting forecast highs in the mid to upper 40s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 47°, which is 9° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 47°, as well, which is 10° below average.

Winds will be lighter than yesterday as they come in from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

By tonight, we are expecting to see an even bigger drop in our overnight lows as they are forecasted to be in the teens and 20s across the borderland.

This means the borderland will wake up to a hard freeze tomorrow.

In El Paso, we are forecasting an overnight low of 25°. So, make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind once again.

By tomorrow, afternoon highs look to remain in the 40s once again. Although we will see a warming trend kick off, we will be slow to actually warm up to average afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

As of right now, it looks like we will see more seasonal conditions by Saturday.

It looks like we will wake up to hard freezes everyday this week until Sunday morning.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and condtions with your Weather Authorty team on air and online.

