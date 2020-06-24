Weather Authority Alert: Isolated storms possible today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another round of storms are possible later this afternoon and evening.

Limited moisture will come into the area today as easterly winds continue to come into the area.

This means we will, once again, see a chance of storms to turn severe.

Today’s storm threats will be the potential for damaging winds and hail. Although hail won’t be likely, it will still be possible.

We continue to see instability in the atmosphere as well as heat, so these will give us the right ingredients for storms.

Scattered storms will be possible across the borderland, but look to stay isolated in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Forecast highs will shy away from triple digits this afternoon, but expect another humid day.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 99°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 97°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will come from the east at 10-15 mph.

Some moisture will stay in the area tomorrow, but our chance for storms will lower.

Forecast highs, also, look to return to triple digit ranges. So make sure to prepare for the heat to return!

By Friday, forecast highs look to barely shy away from Heat Advisory criteria. But, forecast highs will run from 100°-104°.

By the weekend, forecast highs will stay in the triple digit ranges, with mostly dry conditions.

Looking ahead to next week, we could see the return of rain and storm chances early on.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

