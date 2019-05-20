Weather Authority Alert: High Wind Watch issued with 35-45 mph winds expected Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A High Wind Watch has now been issued for Monday afternoon through midnight.

An upper-low pushing a cold front the four corners will interact with a disturbance in Colorado causing winter-like weather in the state.

This will extend the cool down through most of our region dropping us slightly below average and forcing gusty conditions up to 55-65 mph.

The westerly winds will increase by noon time and peak around 6 p.m. with 40-45 mph winds and 55-65 mph gusts.

Damaging winds are expected to affect El Paso, Hudspeth, and Dona Ana counties.

High winds and below average temperatures will continue into Tuesday.

As the disturbance passes our area Wednesday, we will see a heat up into the 90s until next Monday.