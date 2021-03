El Paso, TX (KTSM) —

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Tuesday in El Paso and Dona Ana Counties as winds will increase to speeds of 30-40 mph and wind gusts reaching 50-60 mph.

The High Wind Watch is set to begin early Tuesday afternoon into the later evening hours.

Along with windy conditions, temperatures will see a small drop in temperatures with highs dropping a few degrees below average.