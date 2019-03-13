Weather Authority Alert: High Wind Warning in effect until midnight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A High Wind Warning will be in effect fron 3 a.m. Wednesday until midnight Thursday.

Winds will come from the west southwest at 35-45+ mph, and gusts 60+ mph. But keep in mind we could see 80 mph gusts around gaps, passes, and mountain areas.

We will start to see 60+ mph gusts at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Meaning thick blowing dust will be an issue on roadways for today. It is highly discouraged for any high profile vehicles or motorcycles be on the roadways today.

Vilability is expected to decrease to less than a mile. Click here for tips on what to do if you get caught driving in a dust storm.

These high winds can be strong enough to do some structural damage, meaning we could see trees and power lines blow down.

A strong Pacific storm system making its way to our east is what is increasing wind speeds, and also keeping a 10% chance of showers in the forecast until 11 a.m.

A cold front that came in with this storm system will drop our temperatures down into the 50s for today.

But another cold front coming in from the west will keep colder temperatures in the forecast until Saturday.

Another storm system will come into our area Friday night into Saturday, giving us a 10% chance of showers.

Conditions will clear and temperatures will warm up by Sunday.