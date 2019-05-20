Weather Authority Alert: High Wind Warning in effect today, blowing dust and possible damaging winds Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A High Wind Warning, Blowing Dust Advisory, and Red Flag Warning will all go into effect today.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect today from noon until midnight. This mean we will see winds come from the southwest at 40-45 mph and gusts 55+ mph.

This means we will will high winds that will create blowing dust and possible damaging winds.

Here are the areas looking to be most impacted by winds today:

East El Paso

The Upper Valley

Northeast El Paso

Las Cruces

White Sands Missile Range

Socorro

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from noon until midnight in Hatch, Deming, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo, and Sierra Blanca. This means winds will come at 30-40 mph and gusts 50 mph.

A Blowing Dust Advisory will also go into effect for most of the borderland at noon until 9 p.m. Our high winds will create blowing dust that could create some dangerous driving conditions. Visibility could decrease to 1 to 3 miles, or less especially near mountain areas.

It is recommended for motorcycles and/ or high profile vehicles like semi-trucks or RVs should stay off of the road if possible.

A Red Flag Warning will also go into effect from noon until 9 p.m. This means we will see windy conditions as well as low humidity levels. We are highly discouraging any outdoor burning throughout the day.

Here are some examples of what that includes:

No use of fire pits or grills

Refrain from burning trash or weeds

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check cars for any fire hazards that could create sparks

We are seeing a Pacific upper low pressure system to our north, which is acting as our wind maker.

A cold front coming in with this system will cool us off today into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the borderland.

Winds will stay in the forecast for tomorrow as well as this upper low and cold front continue to move to our east.

Stay with your Local Weather Authority team throughout the day for updates.

