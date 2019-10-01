Weather Authority Alert: Heavy rainfall still possible, flooding threats remain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Flood Advisory and a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect today.

A Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Hudspeth and Eastern El Paso Counties in Texas and Southwestern Otero County in New Mexico until 6:15 a.m.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible which could lead to minor arroyo and poor drainage flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for El Paso, Hudspeth, and Cullberson Counties in Texas and Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico until Noon today.

Widespread rain and storms could continue to occur into our morning hours today as we see tropical moisture continue to come in from the south.

Remember if you are in an area that has any type of flooding, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Drier air will move in this afternoon across the borderland and rain and storms should clear at or a little after Noon today.

Forecast highs will drop today and either be seasonal or slightly below normal.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 81°, which is 2° below average.

Scattered showers and isolated storm chances will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The next day we will monitor for heavy rainfall and possible flooding will be on Thursday.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on-air and online.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.