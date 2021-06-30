Weather Authority Alert: Heavy rainfall and cooler conditions remain in our forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will remain below normal and moisture will remain high as rain showers and storms will stay prominent throughout the Borderland Wednesday.

As of 6 am Wednesday morning El Paso has already measured 0.12″ of rain since midnight.

El Paso, Dona Ana, Hudspeth, and Otero counties continue to stay under a Flash Flood Watch.

This means conditions that can lead to flash flooding is favorable in the area as the ground remain saturated allowing rain water to increase in areas with no drainage.

A system in northern Texas continues to grab ahold of moisture, providing great chances for rain in El Paso and Las Cruces throughout the rest of the week.

Below average temperatures will remain in the forecast for the next nine days but will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.

Chances for rain remain throughout the next 9 days with percentages at levels of 40-60%.