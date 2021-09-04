Weather Authority Alert: Heavy Rain Threat on Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

A very unstable meteorological scenario is set up for Sunday afternoon/evening. Obviously, we have plenty of moisture. On Sunday, a low pressure system will roll over the Borderland in the afternoon enhancing the strength of the t-showers. Should heavy rain move in, please remember not to drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers late afternoon/early evening. Individual t-showers have the potential to produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. The NE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 70.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. A low-pressure system moves over the Borderland late afternoon, which will likely enhance the strength of the storms and produce areas of heavy rainfall. With a high of only 87, the humidity will be quite high. The NE-east winds will range from 10-20 mph. On Labor Day Monday, enjoy lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. If you’re heading up to the mountains, yes, you’ll see t-showers. Storm chances are very slight for El Paso on Monday. Monday’s high: 91. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-storms and a high of 95. High pressure starts to build up for the week ahead as we dry out. Wednesday will be sunny and 94. Thursday: Sunny and 95. Friday: Sunny and 97, the hottest day. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 90s.