Weather Authority Alert: Heavy Rain Threat on Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A very unstable meteorological scenario is set up for Sunday afternoon/evening. Obviously, we have plenty of moisture. On Sunday, a low pressure system will roll over the Borderland in the afternoon enhancing the strength of the t-showers. Should heavy rain move in, please remember not to drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers late afternoon/early evening.  Individual t-showers have the potential to produce brief, locally heavy rainfall.  The NE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 70.
FORECAST:  Weather Authority Alert:  Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  A low-pressure system moves over the Borderland late afternoon, which will likely enhance the strength of the storms and produce areas of heavy rainfall.  With a high of only 87, the humidity will be quite high.  The NE-east winds will range from 10-20 mph.  On Labor Day Monday, enjoy lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon.  If you’re heading up to the mountains, yes, you’ll see t-showers.  Storm chances are very slight for El Paso on Monday.  Monday’s high:  91.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-storms and a high of 95.  High pressure starts to build up for the week ahead as we dry out.  Wednesday will be sunny and 94.  Thursday: Sunny and 95.  Friday:  Sunny and 97, the hottest day.  Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header