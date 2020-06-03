Weather Authority Alert: Heat wave may pose health risks

From coast to coast, the United States is seeing above average temperatures throughout the rest of the workweek.

A high pressure system has settled over our Borderland region and is expected to produce triple digit highs for the rest of the week and well into next week.

This means many people may be at risk to develop heat-related illnesses if exposed to the extreme heat for too long, so plan on limited time outdoors during these days and drink plenty of water. Make sure your furry friends have plenty of shade and water during the hottest part of the day.

Our hottest days this week will be Thursday and Friday, although you won’t be feeling much of a difference. Highs will be anywhere from 102° to 106° between Wednesday through Sunday.

There will be a slight chance for rain Friday and Saturday, making it not only hot but humid as well.

Highs will be either at or slightly below the century mark Monday through much of next week.

Stay safe and hydrated.