Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory today, rain/ storm chances return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Heat Advisory remains in effect across most borderland areas today.

A Heat Advisory that went into effect yesterday is still in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Afternoon highs will be over 10° above average and will surpass 100°. In fact, forecast highs will run from 103°-105° this afternoon.

This could be the hottest day of 2020, so far, for most borderland areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 105°, which is 11° above average.

Today’s record high is 107° and was set back in 2014, so our forecast high would be 2° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 104°, which is 11° above average.

Today’s record high is 104° and was set back in 2010, so today’s forecast high could match this meaning a new record would be set.

Because of the hot and potentially dangerous afternoon highs today, the risk for heat-related illnesses will increase significantly.

So, here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay indoors and keep the air conditioner on

Avoid being outdoors, especially in direct sunlight

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, look before you lock the doors

Check on relatives and neighbors

Plan to be outside in the early morning or later evening

Take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside in the heat.

Click here for signs of heat stress.

Winds will be light today as they come from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

South flow means will bring in moisture, meaning chances of widespread rain and storms return to the forecast.

In El Paso and Las Cruces, we will keep a 20% chance of light showers and thunderstorms.

Moisture will be limited, so it is likely that any storms that form will be capable of producing dry lightning and strong gusty winds.

Dry air will return on Saturday and a weak Pacific cold front will come in.

This will have a very little impact as forecast highs stay in the triple digits throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, another Pacific cold front will come in on Monday and will drop highs to the lower 90s on Tuesday.

Enjoy it while it lasts, since high pressure will be quick to rebuild on Wednesday and triple digit highs return by the end of the week.

