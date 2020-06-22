Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory in effect today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dangerous heat is expected in some borderland areas this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect today from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Temperatures will run from 104°-106° in West Texas and Southwest New Mexico as both areas will remain under the influence of a strong high pressure system.

This type of extreme heat will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. It is recommended to stay inside and avoid being outside when temperatures heat up throughout the day.

Here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay indoors and keep the air conditioner on

Avoid being outdoors, especially in direct sunlight

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, look before you lock the doors

Check on relatives and neighbors

Keep pets inside and out of the heat

Plan to be outside in the early morning or later evening

Take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside in the heat.

Click here for signs of that you could be experiencing heat stress.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 105°, which is 9° above average.

Today’s record high is 110° and was set back in 1981. So, today’s record high would be only 5° shy of this.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 104°, which is 8° above average.

Today’s record high is 107° and was set back in 2017. So, today’s record high would be only 3° shy of this.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

By tomorrow, a backdoor cold front will come into the area and although it will not relieve us of the heat, it will bring moisture into the area.

This will increase rain and isolated storm chances in El Paso and Las Cruces both Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the mixture of moisture and heat, the biggest storm threats will be dry lightning and strong downburst winds. In fact, winds could be damaging when storms do occur.

Afternoon highs look to stay in the upper 90s both days as well, so expect humid and hot afternoon conditions.

By Thursday, it looks like we will see the return of triple digit highs and drier conditions.

A warming and drying trend will kick off on Friday and last into the weekend, meaning forecast highs will surpass the century mark once again.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.