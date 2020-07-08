Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory in effect through at least Tuesday

El Paso is officially under a heat advisory due to dangerous and extreme heat.

This heat advisory is expected to last through at least Tuesday of next week.

A heat advisory this long has not been seen since 1994.

Afternoon highs will range anywhere from 105° to 110° through the next 6 days, which means the public is being asked to stay cool and hydrated as much as possible to avoid any heat related illnesses.

