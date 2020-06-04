Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory goes into effect today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong heat wave will significantly increase temperatures across the borderland today and into the start to the weekend.

The borderland’s first Head Advisory of the year will go into effect today at Noon until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Forecast highs will run from 101°-105° throughout this time across most borderland areas, and it looks like El Paso could register the hottest temperatures.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 104°, which is 10° above average.

Today’s record high is 107° and was set back in 2014, so our forecast high would be only 3° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 103°, which is 10° above average as well.

Today’s record high is 103° and was set back in 2014, so Las Cruces could break record highs this afternoon.

Because of the hot and potentially dangerous afternoon highs, the risk for heat-related illnesses will increase significantly throughout this time period.

Here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay indoors and keep the air conditioner on

Avoid being outdoors, especially in direct sunlight

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, look before you lock the doors

Check on relatives and neighbors

Plan to be outside in the early morning or later evening

Take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside in the heat.

Click here for signs of heat stress.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day we see this week with forecast highs ranging from 103°-106°.

Winds will be come breezy tomorrow at 10-20 mph, which will be a noticeable change from today’s calm winds.

Rain and storm chances will, also, increase in El Paso and Las Cruces during this time.

Looking ahead, triple digit heat will last into the weekend. So try to plan to stay inside as much as possible.

Winds will become windy on Sunday and Monday ahead of changes that will come to the area.

Highs will drop to the upper 90s on Monday, and lower 90s on Tuesday as a Pacific cold front comes into the area.

This will be short-lived as triple digit heat looks to, once again, return by the end of the week.

