Weather Authority Alert: Hail, heavy rainfall, gusty winds possible today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong Pacific storm system will come closer to the borderland and will increase rain and storm chances throughout the day and tonight.

Although the borderland is waking up to drier conditions with no rainfall, that won’t be the case later today.

We are tracking a strong upper low pressure to move closer to the area that will increase storm chances from Noon until Midnight.

Storm threats will be small hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall.

As this system brings in moisture from the Pacific, we will see widespread rain activity for most of the day.

Our better window of opportunity for storms will come later this evening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This is as an associated cold front with this storm system will act as a trigger for storms.

With the moisture and overcast we will see throughout the day, we will see forecast highs drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s, putting us more than 10° below average across most areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 60°, which is 11° below average.

Winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 59°, which is 12° below average.

Winds will come from the south at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

By tomorrow, highs will warm up slightly, but will stay in the lower 60s and below average.

Windy conditions will, also, stay apparent across the area. In fact, areas in the eastern portion of the borderland will flirt with advisory levels.

More seasonal conditions will return Friday and into the weekend.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

