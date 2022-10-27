Expect strong winds much of the night, especially on the east slopes of the mountains, as a cold front sweeps in for Friday. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we shall stay clear with a dusty haze. Up in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, above 7,500 feet, the rain will shift over to snow.

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: Expect powerful, gusty winds overnight as a low-pressure system sweeps through southeastern New Mexico. Though the skies will stay mostly clear, the west winds will shift NW overnight and gust to near 50 mph. The eastern slopes of the mountains will experience the strongest gusts. The winds will become quite chilly overnight with a low of 46. The winds will shift NE by 6 a.m. Friday and calm down significantly.

FORECAST: Friday will be sunny but chilly with a high of 65. The morning will feel cold at times with a chilly NE breeze at 5-20 mph. Expect a clear and cold night for Football Friday Night. Temperatures will quickly fall to the 50s after sunset on our way to a low of 38. Saturday will be sunny and beautiful. After a cold morning, we’ll warm up to 69 in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 71. Halloween will be mostly sunny with a high of 72 and light winds, a perfect evening for Trick-or-Treating. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 74. Wednesday will be sunny and 76. Warm, moderate winds will take us to 80 by next Friday before a cold front Saturday.