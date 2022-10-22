We are in for a very windy Sunday afternoon and especially night. Weather Watcher Penny Duncklee sent a picture of a palm tree struggling in the wind (below). Tomorrow, we may even see a dusty haze by late afternoon. The good news, if you’re joining us at Ascarate Park for Weather Fest, is that the really chilly air does not start blowing in until late Sunday night/Monday morning. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with moderate winds. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph early in the evening, with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The low will be 67.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A powerful low-pressure system will cause gusty winds by afternoon. Those SW winds will gust to near 50 mph, stirring up a dusty haze. The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday, and the high will be 79. On Monday, those powerful winds turn much, much cooler with a high of 62. Expect a chance of passing rain showers on Monday in addition to the chilly, gusty winds. Tuesday morning will start out clear and cold, but Tuesday afternoon will be beautiful with a high of 68. Wednesday will be sunny and 75. Thursday will be mostly sunny but very windy again as another system approaches. The SW winds will approach 50 mph, stirring up a dusty haze. Thursday’s high: 78. Friday will be cooler after the passage of a cold front. Friday’s high: 66. Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and 78.