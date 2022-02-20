I snapped this pic today of a brand new and beautiful sculpture/modern art piece (below) in the roundabout on Country Club Road. Thankfully, it looks very, very sturdy to me. It’s metal and mounted in concrete. Good… because the gusty winds are back big-time this week. I’ve issue a Weather Authority Alert for Monday due to those gusty winds and dusty haze. Even more powerful winds hit us on Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be mainly clear, and the SW winds will remain a steady breeze at 5-15 mph. This will keep temperatures up with a low of 43.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Monday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds and a dusty haze by afternoon. A low-pressure system will sweep through the Borderland, kicking up the SW-West winds. Peak gusts will approach 50 mph. Monday’s high: 69. Tuesday will be sunny with moderate winds from the SW at 10-35 mph. Tuesday’s high: 70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny but very windy with a high of 75. The winds will become strong by Wednesday afternoon, gusting to near 55 mph. Thursday will be windy, partly cloudy, and much cooler as a cold front sweeps in. Thursday’s high: 57. The winds will gust to near 40 mph on Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with light winds and a high of 63. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 68. Sunny will be mostly sunny and 72.