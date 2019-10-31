Weather Authority Alert: Freezing morning lows expected

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso has officially registered its first freeze of the Fall season.

Happy Halloween everyone!

A Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. today as freezing temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast.

In fact, freezing temperatures are expected for most areas of the borderland this morning with cold morning lows in the lower 30s and mif 20s.

So, don’t forget to layer up and take a thick jacket with you as you head out for your morning commute.

Also keep your “4 p’s” in mind which are your pets, pipes, plants, and people.

More cool air will come in from the North that will contribute to another cold day.

Today, forecast highs will be in the 50s and 12°-18° below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59° which is 14° below average.

Luckily, winds won’t be an issue today as they will come from the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be another chilly overnight in the 30s, but we look to shy away from freezing temperatures.

It will still be a good idea to make sure all trick or treaters keep layers and jackets handy!

By tomorrow and Saturday forecast highs will climb back up into the 60s.

And by Sunday, we are expecting afternoon highs to be back in the 70s. We look to remain in the 70s for most of next week as well.

Still no rain chances in sight as we are in for another dry week.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.