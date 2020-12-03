Weather Authority Alert: Forecast feels-like lows in the teens Thursday morning

El Paso saw a cold Wednesday with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 40s, thanks to a cold front that moved in Wednesday morning.

The real threat will be Wednesday night, as the cold air continues to settle in and breezy conditions take over.

Overnight lows are expected to hit the upper to low 20s in El Paso, Las Cruces and Deming. After factoring the breeze overnight, lows will feel more like the teens in many parts of the region. Check out the graphic below.

Forecast feels-like overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 40s Thursday and overnight lows are expected to drop to the low 20s. Overnight lows are expected to remain below freezing through Saturday morning.

Make sure to bring in your pets or give them extra blankets this week to keep them warm, cover your plants and pipes, and check on the elderly to ensure they are staying warm during these cold temperatures as well.

It won’t be until this weekend that temperatures are expected to warm to the low 60s and stay that way through much of next week. Overnight lows are expected to be above freezing starting Monday night.

Stay safe and stay weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.