Weather Authority Alert: Foggy morning, strong winds and rain return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Multiple advisories will go into effect today because of the foggy morning conditions and strong afternoon winds.

A Dense Fog Warning is now in effect until 8 a.m. This means that visibility will be down to one quarter to one half of a mile.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of you and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

A High Wind Warning will go into effect today from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Winds will come from the SW at 30-40 mph and gusts at 65 mph.

This will impact West and Central El Paso County in Texas and Dona Ana County in New Mexico.

These winds will create hazardous driving conditions because of blowing dust and low viability.

Widespread power outages are expected throughout the day. These strong winds will be strong enough to knock down trees and power lines.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for eastern El Paso County, Hudspeth County, and most of Culberson County.

Winds will come from the southwest at 30-40 mph and gusts at 55 mph.

Winds will be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and blow down tree limbs.

A few power outages may occur as well.

All of these weather changes are all due to an incoming cold front that will drag in moisture and increase rain chances throughout the day as well.

It looks like our best time to see rain will be between 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

We don’t expect to see any storms, but moderate rainfall could be possible.

Temperatures today will increase more than 15° and back into the mid 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 66° which is 5° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 62° which is only 1° above average.

Temperatures won’t drop from the cold front until tomorrow, where forecast highs are back in the 50s.

Drier conditions will return through the weekend, and although winds will still be breezy they will not be as strong as they are today.

We will see a warming trend that will eventually put us back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for updates.

