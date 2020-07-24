Weather Authority Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect through Saturday

As strong storms continue in the forecast, El Paso and Las Cruces will see a threat for possible Flash Flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Borderland area through Saturday at 6 am.

From now until then, areas could see up to 3″ of rain, which could lead to flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop, which could lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and you should seek higher ground immediately.

Flash flooding may occur over a few areas, especially around low water crossing, poor drainage areas and along arroyos and streams.

