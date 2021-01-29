Weather Authority Alert: First high wind warning of the year

El Paso will soon see sustained winds of 45 mph and gusts of 60+ mph Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first high wind warning of the year has been issued for East, Northeast and Central El Paso starting at 10 p.m. Friday lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday.

High wind warning is indicated by the light green shaded areas.

This is all due to a cold front moving through our area, which will continue to keep temperatures seasonal.

The strongest winds will occur between midnight and 6 a.m., mainly in East and Northeast El Paso. A few gusts of 70 mph will be possible, along with areas of blowing dust.

High winds can cause downed trees and power lines, so make sure your property is secure.

Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, loose roofing materials and objects in yards, patios, roofs or balconies that could blow away.

Bring in unsecured objects from patios and balconies and secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture or garbage/recycling cans, that could blow away and cause damage.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.