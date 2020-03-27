Weather Authority Alert: First High Wind Warning of the year in El Paso today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso will see its first High Wind Warning of the Spring season and of the year go into effect today.

A strong Pacific cold front will push into the borderland and will act as a wind maker for the area today.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect from Noon until Midnight for most of El Paso County and parts of Dona Ana County.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect when wind speeds exceed 40 mph. Today, winds will come from the southwest at 35-45 mph and gusts at 60 mph.

Blowing dust will be an issue throughout the day and will reduce visibility especially on roadways.

Winds could be strong enough to create some structural damage, especially to anything that could easily blow away. Make sure to secure all trash bins and outdoor furniture.

Other areas of the borderland will see a Wind Advisory go into effect from Noon until Midnight.

Winds in areas under the Wind Advisory will come at 30-40 mph and gusts at 55 mph.

Blowing dust could be an issue in these areas as well.

Winds will die down tonight before calming down throughout the weekend.

Cooler air will settle in the area tonight and drop highs back to the 60s by tomorrow.

