Weather Authority Alert: Extreme heat poses threat to Borderland residents

Heat Advisory to remain in effect through the rest of the week.

We are not only seeing back to back triple digit highs, but also triple digit highs that could pose a threat to your health.

Afternoon highs will exceed 105 degrees with overnight lows reaching the low 80s.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for an extended amount of time. In fact, this heat advisory is expected to kick in Wednesday and last at least for the next 6 days.

The last time the NWS issued such a prolonged heat advisory was back in 1994, one of the hottest years in El Paso history.

This heatwave is a product of a strong, stagnant high pressure system that is quite unusual for the month of July. We usually see our hottest temperatures during the month of June, which is on average, our hottest month of the year.

Heat is the number one weather related killer nationwide, and will pose a threat to Borderland residents.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, and if you have to work outdoors, wear loose, fitting, light colored clothing, long sleeves preferably, and take as many breaks in the shade as possible to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Don’t forget about your furry friends as well. Keep them cool, and do not walk them during the day. Limit their walks to the early morning hours or late evening hours, when the cement or pavements have had a chance to cool down.

