Weather Authority Alert: El Paso’s first freeze of the season coming, major temperature drop this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong cold front coming in from the north will drop afternoon highs nearly 20° and contribute to El Paso’s first freeze of the season.

Today, a strong cold front will drag in cold Canadian air. This front will impact temperatures dramatically.

Forecast highs look to drop to the lower 60s and upper 50s and will run 15°-20° below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 60° which is a 18° drop from yesterday’s high of 78°. This afternoon high will be 13° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 59° which is a 16° drop from yesterday’s high of 75°. This afternoon high will be 14° below average.

Keep in mind, winds will also contribute to wind chill throughout the day as they are expected to be breezy to windy once again.

Winds will come from the North at 20-25 mph and gusts 30+ mph.

And although we are expecting a chilly day, it is our freezing morning lows we will see tomorrow.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of El Paso County until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. This is in anticipation that El Paso will see its first freeze of the Fall season with a forecast low of 31°.

Lows tonight look to be in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Remember 32° is considered to be freezing, and it’s expected that most areas will wake up to a freeze tomorrow morning.

This is a good time to keep your “four p’s” in mind, which are your pets, plants, pipes, and people.

For more information about freezing temperatures check our our weather special “The Chill Out” here.

Tomorrow, forecast highs look to be even colder and in the 50s as more cold air makes its way in from our cold front.

Another cold overnight in the 30s is expected, so make sure trick-or-treaters are bundled up with a thick jacket.

Highs will warm back up into the 60s by the weekend.

