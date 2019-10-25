Weather Authority Alert: Coldest day of the Fall season so far, highs in the 50s today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- We will remain under a Weather Authority Alert until noon today, as we are expecting the coldest day of our Fall season so far.

This morning we are expecting the bulk of cold air from yesterday’s cold front to come in.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. This means low morning temperatures are expected to be between 28°-32°.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind which are people, pipes, pets, and plants.

Get a thicker jacket ready before you head out the door and dress in layers today.

We are expecting our possible coldest afternoon of our Fall season, so far, with forecast highs in the 50s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59° which is 16° below average. This high would be a nearly 10° drop from yesterday’s high of 68°.

Winds will be calmer than yesterday as they come from the east at 5-10 mph.

Tonight’s lows are expected to be back in the 30s tonight so make sure to bundle up for your Friday night plans.

Keep your thicker jacket handy if you have any Saturday morning plans since such cold overnight lows are expected.

Forecast highs this weekend will be back in the 70s. Sunday will be the warmest and nearly 80°.

A backdoor cold front will come in Sunday into Monday. This front will drop highs back to the 60s for most of next week.

