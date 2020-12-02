Weather Authority Alert: Cold weather expected through Friday

A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, bringing with it cold air that is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 40s.

This cold air will filter in and settle over the region for the next couple of days. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s Wednesday overnight, Thursday overnight and Friday overnight.

Make sure to bring in your pets, cover your plants and pipes and check in on the elderly and ensure they are warm.

A high pressure system will try to take hold of the area, warming afternoon highs to the upper 50s/low 60s Saturday through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

