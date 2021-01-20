Weather Authority Alert: Cold weather and rain chances expected Thursday



El Paso and Las Cruces started off the day with left over rain from Tuesday night, cloudy skies and a chilly afternoon.

The cold weather isn’t going anywhere and neither are the rain chances. In fact, rain chances will increase Thursday morning through the afternoon hours.

Our best chances for possible heavy rainfall Thursday in El Paso will be between 10am to 2pm. After that, we will see rain chances slowly decreasing, leading to a dry Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the low 60s Friday and mid 60s Saturday.

Our next strong winds event are expected Sunday followed by Tuesday.

Forecast for 01/20/2021

