Weather Authority Alert: Cold morning lows in the 20s today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will wake up to cold morning lows in the 20s.

Another hard freeze has come across the borderland this morning. In fact, morning lows are expected to be in the teens and 20s across the area.

Wind chill will make our “feels-like” temperatures in the teens and lower 20s.

So make sure to bundle up and keep your “4 p’s” in mind this morning.

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Forecast highs are in the 40s once again and staying below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 48°, which is 8° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 48°, which is 9° below average.

Winds will be light as they come in from the east at 5-10 mph.

By tomorrow, we will continue to see warming afternoon highs.

Keep in mind, overnight lows will continue to be freezing until Sunday night.

The first official day of Winter is on Saturday, and ironically afternoon highs look to warm up to the 60s.

A calm and dry week is expected.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and condtions with your Weather Authorty team on air and online.

