Weather Authority Alert: Chilly, Gusty Winds Saturday; Light Rain, Mountain Flakes Sunday; Record Christmas? — Your 9-Day Forecast

These beautiful stratocumulus clouds at sunrise this morning were captured by Penny Duncklee. Unbeknownst to her, stratocumulus clouds are the classic indicator of “change in the weather.” That change comes in Saturday with a significant cold front. A low-pressure system Sunday could give Trans-Mountain a slight chance of flakes. Here’s your forecast…

FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. The low will be 37, and the winds will be breezy, out of the west at 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Saturday will usher in a significant cold front. Expect chilly NE winds to gust to near 35 mph, stronger on the west slopes. The high will be 53 on Saturday, and we could even see a few drops of rain Saturday evening. On Sunday, a low-pressure system moves over the Borderland as colder air continues to blow in. Under cloudy morning skies, we’ll see mainly rain showers in the lowlands with a few snowflakes mixed in up on Trans-Mountain. Sunday’s high: 50. By late Sunday afternoon, the skies will clear. On Monday, the skies turn sunny again as the high rebounds to 62. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 68. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds and a high of 71. Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy at times with a high of 72. Christmas Eve will be gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, warm breezes, and a high of 72. On Christmas Day, the winds become a bit gusty in the afternoon driving the high up to a near record 73. Saturday will be sunny. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 70.