Weather Authority Alert: Blowing Dust Sunday; T-Showers Thursday; Windy for Mom – Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this picture on a windy El Paso day because (except for the plants and homes) it looks like Mars. Unfortunately, Sunday afternoon will be a “Martian” day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be fair with a few high clouds. The west winds will range from 10-20 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. The low will be 67.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Sunday due to strong winds and blowing dust. If you have outdoor plans, do them early in the morning before the winds become gusty. By afternoon, expect gusts to near 55 mph, causing a dusty haze. A Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory are in effect starting at 11 am. The winds will pop the high up to 90. On Monday, a cool front and a low pressure system come in dropping the high to 79. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few drops here and there. Tuesday will turn nice and sunny with a high of 80. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 89. On Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Thursday’s high: 86. Friday will be partly cloudy and 92. Mother’s Day will be 86, partly cloudy, and moderately windy.