Weather Authority Alert: Biggest threat this weekend expected to be black ice

The much anticipated winter storm system is expected to bring all sorts of weather this Valentine’s Day.

We start with Saturday. Expect slight chance for rain in the morning hours, before clearing out in the evening.

Then, the storm system begins to move in Sunday. For El Paso, expect rain chances in the morning, slowly clearing in the afternoon, before snow chances kick in during the late evening hours.

This forecast will continue to change as we get closer to Sunday.

Accumulation will be limited for El Paso, while the mountain areas to our north could expect up to a foot of snow.

The real danger is expected during your Monday morning commute.

Whatever precipitation we receive Sunday night will freeze as temperatures drop to the teens Monday morning. This can form black ice, creating slick and dangerous driving conditions.

